Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) down -20.61% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw 1,841,372 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.05 or 3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.48 Million. That closing price of GRIL’s stock is at a discount of -193.13% from its 52-week high price of $3.84 and is indicating a premium of 13.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 843.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 481.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL),

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.97%, in the last five days GRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 17.61% to its value on the day. Muscle Maker, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.76% in past 5-day. Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) showed a performance of -20.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 643.81 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Muscle Maker, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GRIL for having 592.87 Thousand shares of worth $1.35 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 223.88 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $510.44 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 487573 shares of worth $853.25 Thousand or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 162.49 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $370.48 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.