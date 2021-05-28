Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Jumped 33.47% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw 3,293,254 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.28 trading at $0.02 or 0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.26 Billion. That most recent trading price of KMI’s stock is at a discount of -3.77% from its 52-week high price of $18.97 and is indicating a premium of 37.36% from its 52-week low price of $11.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.11%, in the last five days KMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $18.89- price level, adding 3.41% to its value on the day. Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.54% in past 5-day. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) showed a performance of 4.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.94 Million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +20.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.94% for stock’s latest value.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kinder Morgan, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.09% while that of industry is 19.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.8% in the current quarter and calculating -9.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.82 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.95 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.63%

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 20 and July 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.91%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.5%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1510 institutions for Kinder Morgan, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KMI for having 168.91 Million shares of worth $2.81 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 159.42 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.65 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 54213080 shares of worth $741.09 Million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.44 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $856.54 Million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.