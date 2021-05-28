KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) 5.14% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $53.14-?

In recent trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 1,136,226 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.71 trading at $0.22 or 0.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $60.45 Billion. That most recent trading price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -56.58% from its 52-week high price of $79.4 and is indicating a premium of 37.31% from its 52-week low price of $31.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $53.14- price level, adding 5.14% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.56% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of -8.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.13 Million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.61 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.68 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 126.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.78%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 332 institutions for KE Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 104.53 Million shares of worth $5.96 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 20.17 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.15 Billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6265511 shares of worth $326.12 Million or 0.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.11 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $234.29 Million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.