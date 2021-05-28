JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Crashes -17.2% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $163.98?

In recent trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw 3,779,341 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $163.98 trading at -$0.37 or -0.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $496.08 Billion. That most recent trading price of JPM’s stock is at a discount of -1.05% from its 52-week high price of $165.7 and is indicating a premium of 44.64% from its 52-week low price of $90.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.04 in the current quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.22%, in the last five days JPM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $165.7 price level, adding 1.02% to its value on the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares saw a change of 29.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.83% in past 5-day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) showed a performance of 7.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.93 Million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $164.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $195. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +18.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.92% for stock’s latest value.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.62% while that of industry is 39.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 120.3% in the current quarter and calculating -2.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.93 Billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.2 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $30.29 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.28%

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 13 and July 13, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3888 institutions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at JPM for having 243.41 Million shares of worth $30.93 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 192.57 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.47 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 85909556 shares of worth $10.92 Billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 61.07 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.76 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.