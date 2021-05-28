JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares surges 0.39% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In recent trading session, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw 3,004,250 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.51 trading at $0.68 or 0.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $115.85 Billion. That most recent trading price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -47.31% from its 52-week high price of $108.29 and is indicating a premium of 30.54% from its 52-week low price of $51.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JD.com, Inc. (JD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 46 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 36 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.93%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $73.72- price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. JD.com, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.93% in past 5-day. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of -7.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.61 Million shares which calculate 2.6 days to cover the short interests.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JD.com, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -18.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.56% while that of industry is 15.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -9.6% in the current quarter and calculating -3.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.06 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.3 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $28.26 Billion and $26.79 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.2% while estimating it to be 28% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 287% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.03%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1214 institutions for JD.com, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JD for having 51.65 Million shares of worth $4.36 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 45.44 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.83 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11518768 shares of worth $1.02 Billion or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.44 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.01 Billion in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.