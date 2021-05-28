Is Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expensive At $8.19? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw 4,923,172 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.19 trading at -$2.49 or -23.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $525.69 Million. That most recent trading price of PRVB’s stock is at a discount of -144.81% from its 52-week high price of $20.05 and is indicating a premium of 25.03% from its 52-week low price of $6.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -23.31%, in the last five days PRVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, May 25 when the stock touched $11.49- price level, adding 25.86% to its value on the day. Provention Bio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.92% in past 5-day. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) showed a performance of 10.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.32 Million shares which calculate 1.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 111.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +229.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.89% for stock’s latest value.

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.77 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $370Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 168 institutions for Provention Bio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PRVB for having 4.46 Million shares of worth $46.84 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., which was holding about 3.11 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.64 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1289184 shares of worth $13.53 Million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.22 Million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.