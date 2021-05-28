Is AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expensive At $16.38? Here’s How To Know. – Marketing Sentinel

Is AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expensive At $16.38? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw 1,361,926 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.38 trading at $0.17 or 1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64 Billion. That closing price of APPH’s stock is at a discount of -161.91% from its 52-week high price of $42.9 and is indicating a premium of 41.33% from its 52-week low price of $9.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.05%, in the last five days APPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $16.60- price level, adding 1.36% to its value on the day. AppHarvest, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.15% in past 5-day. AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) showed a performance of -6.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.79 Million shares which calculate 5.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +95.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 95.36% for stock’s current value.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.87 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.97 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

