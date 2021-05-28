Is Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), -0.29% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw 4,062,525 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.02 or 0.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.6 Billion. That most recent trading price of ABEV’s stock is at a discount of -0.29% from its 52-week high price of $3.4 and is indicating a premium of 37.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambev S.A. (ABEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days ABEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $3.40-0 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Ambev S.A.’s shares saw a change of 10.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.12% in past 5-day. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) showed a performance of 18.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 109.52 Million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +47.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.25% for stock’s latest value.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.76 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.24 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $2.16 Billion and $2.33 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.8% while estimating it to be 38.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.83% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6%

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.42%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.72%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 378 institutions for Ambev S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEV for having 234.79 Million shares of worth $643.34 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 190.28 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $521.37 Million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 103000000 shares of worth $288.23 Million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75.28 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $210.04 Million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.