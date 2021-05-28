Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Stock Jumped 35.32% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) saw 4,399,797 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.99 trading at -$0.35 or -2.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.83 Billion. That most recent trading price of HPE’s stock is at a discount of -4.69% from its 52-week high price of $16.74 and is indicating a premium of 48.22% from its 52-week low price of $8.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.14%, in the last five days HPE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $16.54- price level, adding 3.05% to its value on the day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares saw a change of 35.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.2% in past 5-day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) showed a performance of -0.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.46 Million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +25.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.95% for stock’s latest value.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +41.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.78% while that of industry is -13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.9% in the current quarter and calculating 34.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.62 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.9 Billion in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021. Company posted $6.29 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -122.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.51%

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 23 and August 27, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.02%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1045 institutions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at HPE for having 158.66 Million shares of worth $1.88 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 143.44 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 Billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 95571845 shares of worth $1.13 Billion or 7.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.39 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $431.24 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.