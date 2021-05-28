Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Jumps 8.91%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw 1,145,147 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.93 trading at $2.04 or 8.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.45 Billion. That closing price of GENI’s stock is at a discount of -0.2% from its 52-week high price of $24.98 and is indicating a premium of 60.69% from its 52-week low price of $9.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 886.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 977.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genius Sports Limited (GENI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +32.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.31% for stock’s current value.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%