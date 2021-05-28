Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) 3.02% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $15.05-?

In recent trading session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw 91,176,695 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.54 trading at -$0.34 or -2.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $57.97 Billion. That most recent trading price of F’s stock is at a discount of -3.51% from its 52-week high price of $15.05 and is indicating a premium of 61.69% from its 52-week low price of $5.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 147.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 75.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ford Motor Company (F), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.26%, in the last five days F remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $15.05- price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. Ford Motor Company’s shares saw a change of 66.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.49% in past 5-day. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) showed a performance of 17.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65.84 Million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +23.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.35% for stock’s latest value.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ford Motor Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 131.71% while that of industry is 21.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.7% in the current quarter and calculating -72.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.52 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.99 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $15.95 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 139% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.33%

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1616 institutions for Ford Motor Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at F for having 292.62 Million shares of worth $3.58 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 281.86 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.45 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 110000000 shares of worth $968.04 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 78.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $688.25 Million in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.