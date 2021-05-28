Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) share price rebounds 46.65% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) saw 7,374,804 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.31 trading at -$0.25 or -0.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $246.42 Billion. That most recent trading price of XOM’s stock is at a discount of -9.79% from its 52-week high price of $64.02 and is indicating a premium of 46.65% from its 52-week low price of $31.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.92 in the current quarter.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.43%, in the last five days XOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $59.80- price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s shares saw a change of 41.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.09% in past 5-day. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) showed a performance of 0.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.73 Million shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +54.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.68% for stock’s latest value.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exxon Mobil Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1196.97% while that of industry is 3.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 231.4% in the current quarter and calculating 688.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.11 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.59 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $38.16 Billion and $46.01 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 68% while estimating it to be 42.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -265.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.14%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 29 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.9%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3137 institutions for Exxon Mobil Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at XOM for having 344.39 Million shares of worth $14.2 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 277.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.44 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 119000000 shares of worth $4.91 Billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 89.59 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5Billion in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.