Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Adds 5.63% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw 1,881,336 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at $0.09 or 4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $166.61 Million. That closing price of CALA’s stock is at a discount of -174.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.185 and is indicating a premium of 16.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 969.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 934.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 122.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +344.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.11% for stock’s current value.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 150 institutions for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at CALA for having 10.33 Million shares of worth $25.01 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 13.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., which was holding about 6.67 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.14 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7066700 shares of worth $17.1 Million or 9.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.96 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.37 Million in the company or a holder of 5.35% of company’s stock.