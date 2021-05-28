Buy, Sell Or Hold Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) At $29.53?

In recent trading session, Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw 754,213 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.37 trading at $0.02 or 0.6% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $293.81 Million. That most recent trading price of MBIO’s stock is at a discount of -54.9% from its 52-week high price of $5.22 and is indicating a premium of 28.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 208.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +285.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 107.72% for stock’s latest value.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 129 institutions for Mustang Bio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MBIO for having 3.98 Million shares of worth $13.23 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.97 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.87 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1341581 shares of worth $4.45 Million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.74 Million in the company or a holder of 1.45% of company’s stock.