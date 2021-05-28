Buy, Sell Or Hold Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) At $41?

In last trading session, Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw 3,955,825 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41 trading at -$0.8 or -1.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.04 Billion. That closing price of CPNG’s stock is at a discount of -68.29% from its 52-week high price of $69 and is indicating a premium of 25.24% from its 52-week low price of $30.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.76% for stock’s current value.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 221 institutions for Coupang, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at CPNG for having 568.16 Million shares of worth $28.04 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 36.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 280.9 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.86 Billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3074118 shares of worth $151.71 Million or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.42 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $119.51 Million in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.