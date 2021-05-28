Buy, Sell Or Hold Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) At $7.94?

In last trading session, Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw 1,554,143 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.94 trading at -$0.39 or -4.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $684.52 Million. That closing price of CMRX’s stock is at a discount of -45.72% from its 52-week high price of $11.57 and is indicating a premium of 72.04% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 684.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 122.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +164.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 76.32% for stock’s current value.

Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chimerix, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +111.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.86% while that of industry is 13.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -18.8% in the current quarter and calculating 94.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 939.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $480Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.67 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.06 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -54.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 136 institutions for Chimerix, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CMRX for having 4.58 Million shares of worth $44.18 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.56 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.97 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1887828 shares of worth $18.2 Million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.05 Million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.