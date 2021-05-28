Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Crashes -118.3% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $104?

In last trading session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw 8,593,224 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $104 trading at $0.4 or 0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.43 Billion. That closing price of BILI’s stock is at a discount of -51.6% from its 52-week high price of $157.66 and is indicating a premium of 70.73% from its 52-week low price of $30.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bilibili Inc. (BILI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 31 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.39%, in the last five days BILI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $105.19 price level, adding 1.13% to its value on the day. Bilibili Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.17% in past 5-day. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) showed a performance of -13.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.93 Million shares which calculate 3.55 days to cover the short interests.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bilibili Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +65.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -55.26% while that of industry is 3.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -105% in the current quarter and calculating -11.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 64.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $671.49 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $832.88 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $389.91 Million and $496.07 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 72.2% while estimating it to be 67.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.47%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 535 institutions for Bilibili Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at BILI for having 11.79 Million shares of worth $1.26 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6582443 shares of worth $704.72 Million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.5 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $481.48 Million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.