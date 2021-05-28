AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) 18.54% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw 3,143,348 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.06 trading at $0.17 or 0.3% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $150.33 Billion. That most recent trading price of AZN’s stock is at a discount of -13.81% from its 52-week high price of $64.94 and is indicating a premium of 18.54% from its 52-week low price of $46.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.3%, in the last five days AZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $57.72- price level, adding 0.91% to its value on the day. AstraZeneca PLC’s shares saw a change of 14.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.37% in past 5-day. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) showed a performance of 9.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 107.27 Million shares which calculate 11.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $48.08 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $83.12. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +45.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.74% for stock’s latest value.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.54 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.56 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $6.28 Billion and $6.58 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.2% while estimating it to be 30.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 137.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.5%

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.65%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.66%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 888 institutions for AstraZeneca PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at AZN for having 58.05 Million shares of worth $2.89 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 49.91 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.48 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 27042568 shares of worth $1.35 Billion or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.78 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.08 Billion in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.