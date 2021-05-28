After A 17.01% Rise This Year Is Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw 1,957,824 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.69 trading at -$0.79 or -5.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.99 Billion. That closing price of NUVB’s stock is at a discount of -11.25% from its 52-week high price of $15.23 and is indicating a premium of 37.47% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 585.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 900.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.46%, in the last five days NUVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $15.23- price level, adding 10.11% to its value on the day. Nuvation Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.78% in past 5-day. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) showed a performance of 24.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.42 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.57% for stock’s current value.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -73.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%