12-month price target for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) now sits at $¥100.49

In last trading session, Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw 1,374,204 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.24 trading at $0.26 or 2.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.19 Billion. That closing price of ZH’s stock is at a discount of -19.05% from its 52-week high price of $11 and is indicating a premium of 26.3% from its 52-week low price of $6.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zhihu Inc. (ZH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68 institutions for Zhihu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZH for having 6Million shares of worth $48.66 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 3.9 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.63 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 233000 shares of worth $1.89 Million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 117Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $948.87 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.