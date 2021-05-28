12-month price target for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) now sits at $330

In recent trading session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw 1,457,644 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $259.16 trading at -$1.46 or -0.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $135.04 Billion. That most recent trading price of SE’s stock is at a discount of -9.97% from its 52-week high price of $285 and is indicating a premium of 71.02% from its 52-week low price of $75.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sea Limited (SE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.53 in the current quarter.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.56%, in the last five days SE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $261.5 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. Sea Limited’s shares saw a change of 29.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.51% in past 5-day. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) showed a performance of -3.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.64 Million shares which calculate 4.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $298.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $260 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $330. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +27.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.32% for stock’s latest value.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sea Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.2% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.1% in the current quarter and calculating 26.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 87% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.94 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.29 Billion and $1.21 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.5% while estimating it to be 81.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 930 institutions for Sea Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at SE for having 32.4 Million shares of worth $7.23 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sands Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 23.75 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.3 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15648816 shares of worth $3.49 Billion or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.91 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.54 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.