12-month price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) now sits at $14

In recent trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw 20,203,640 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.02 trading at $0.44 or 4.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $65.81 Billion. That most recent trading price of PBR’s stock is at a discount of -18.66% from its 52-week high price of $11.89 and is indicating a premium of 38.62% from its 52-week low price of $6.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.54%, in the last five days PBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $10.07- price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares saw a change of -11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.1% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) showed a performance of 13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.95 Million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.03 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +39.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.82% for stock’s latest value.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -4.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 260.47% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 850% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.09 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.64 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $16.17 Billion and $11.29 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.9% while estimating it to be 82.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.04%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.39 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 439 institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PBR for having 78.32 Million shares of worth $664.15 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 49.73 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $421.73 Million.

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33859999 shares of worth $287.13 Million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.29 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $138.15 Million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.