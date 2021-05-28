12-month price target for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) now sits at $7.45

In recent trading session, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) saw 44,985,917 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.18 trading at $0.11 or 2.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.23 Billion. That most recent trading price of NOK’s stock is at a discount of -89% from its 52-week high price of $9.79 and is indicating a premium of 38.03% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 38.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nokia Corporation (NOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 28 when the stock touched $5.29-1 price level, adding 1.95% to its value on the day. Nokia Corporation’s shares saw a change of 32.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.7% in past 5-day. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of 23.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.28 Million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.45. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +43.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.24% for stock’s latest value.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nokia Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +24.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.33% while that of industry is 23.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -28.6% in the current quarter and calculating -16.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.21 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.32 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.53%

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 579 institutions for Nokia Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.v. is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 31.9 Million shares of worth $126.34 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Securities Limited, which was holding about 31.39 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $124.29 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8173210 shares of worth $32.37 Million or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.13 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.64 Million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.