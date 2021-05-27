Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) 2.35% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $9.35-2?

In last trading session, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw 12,016,214 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.13 trading at $0.99 or 12.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13 Billion. That closing price of WKHS’s stock is at a discount of -370.54% from its 52-week high price of $42.96 and is indicating a premium of 73.27% from its 52-week low price of $2.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.16%, in the last five days WKHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $9.35-2 price level, adding 2.35% to its value on the day. Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.56% in past 5-day. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) showed a performance of -30.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.54 Million shares which calculate 3.38 days to cover the short interests.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Workhorse Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -68.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -324.29% while that of industry is 35.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.5% in the current quarter and calculating 70.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5368.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.41 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.15 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $92Million and $1.81 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6867.4% while estimating it to be 1068.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 220.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 323 institutions for Workhorse Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WKHS for having 7.45 Million shares of worth $102.61 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.29 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.86 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4709597 shares of worth $58.35 Million or 3.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $60.51 Million in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.