With 97.83% Distance from Low, Is GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) saw 1,044,103 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.05 trading at $0.97 or 9.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $463.06 Million. That closing price of GBOX’s stock is at a discount of -88.05% from its 52-week high price of $20.78 and is indicating a premium of 97.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 399.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -62.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -500.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for GreenBox POS that are currently holding shares of the company. S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY CORP. is the top institutional holder at GBOX for having 321.33 Thousand shares of worth $4.5 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC, which was holding about 172.42 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.41 Million.