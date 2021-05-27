With 84.88% Distance from Low, Is The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw 1,187,583 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.49 trading at $0.86 or 6.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $218.99 Million. That closing price of NCTY’s stock is at a discount of -561.23% from its 52-week high price of $89.2 and is indicating a premium of 84.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.81%, in the last five days NCTY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $14.67- price level, adding 8.04% to its value on the day. The9 Limited’s shares saw a change of 281.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.3% in past 5-day. The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) showed a performance of -43.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 486.58 Million shares which calculate 223.2 days to cover the short interests.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.25% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 235.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for The9 Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. CVI Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at NCTY for having 223.91 Thousand shares of worth $6.99 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 131Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.09 Million.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3545 shares of worth $110.6 Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.02 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $94.22 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.