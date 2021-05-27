With 83.27% Distance from Low, Is Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw 2,723,499 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.47 trading at -$0.26 or -3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $216.62 Million. That closing price of UONE’s stock is at a discount of -625.03% from its 52-week high price of $54.16 and is indicating a premium of 83.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.36%, in the last five days UONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $10.68- price level, adding 30.06% to its value on the day. Urban One, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 77.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.29% in past 5-day. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) showed a performance of 42.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.83 Million shares which calculate 33.87 days to cover the short interests.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Urban One, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UONE for having 109.74 Thousand shares of worth $591.47 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 99.24 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $534.91 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 31824 shares of worth $133.98 Thousand or 0.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.4 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $115.35 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.