With 75.24% Distance from Low, Is Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw 975,379 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.14 trading at $0.16 or 2.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $57.69 Million. That most recent trading price of MFH’s stock is at a discount of -114.01% from its 52-week high price of $13.14 and is indicating a premium of 75.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 210.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 555.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.72%, in the last five days MFH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $7.10-1 price level, adding 14.37% to its value on the day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 99.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.83% in past 5-day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) showed a performance of 4.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 267.65 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 68.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -321.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at MFH for having 1.14 Thousand shares of worth $3.46 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is International Assets Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 1Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.7 Thousand.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19600 shares of worth $131.32 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.07 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.57 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.