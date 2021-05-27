With 58.04% Distance from Low, Is AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw 2,085,612 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.07 or 6.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $100.52 Million. That most recent trading price of AIKI’s stock is at a discount of -127.68% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 58.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.19%, in the last five days AIKI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 3.91% to its value on the day. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.38% in past 5-day. AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) showed a performance of 8.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 964.2 Million shares which calculate 143.06 days to cover the short interests.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for AIkido Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AIKI for having 144.44 Thousand shares of worth $126.17 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 138.25 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.76 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 164218 shares of worth $195.42 Thousand or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 102.44 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $89.48 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.