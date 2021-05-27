With 57.84% Distance from Low, Is Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw 868,471 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.04 trading at $0.23 or 12.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.31 Million. That most recent trading price of CREX’s stock is at a discount of -77.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.63 and is indicating a premium of 57.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 951.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.71%, in the last five days CREX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 7.91% to its value on the day. Creative Realities, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.91% in past 5-day. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) showed a performance of 41.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 437.37 Million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 145.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +145.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 145.1% for stock’s latest value.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.99 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jul 2021. Company posted $6.08 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -17.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Creative Realities, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Argi Investment Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at CREX for having 502.26 Thousand shares of worth $919.14 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 134.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $245.77 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 134300 shares of worth $245.77 Thousand or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 66.22 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $85.42 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.