With 36.77% Distance from Low, Is Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 12,512,367 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.68 trading at $5.97 or 6.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $55.43 Billion. That most recent trading price of RBLX’s stock is at a discount of -1.7% from its 52-week high price of $97.31 and is indicating a premium of 36.77% from its 52-week low price of $60.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roblox Corporation (RBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $86 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $82 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -5.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.3% for stock’s latest value.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $683.72 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $613.54 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -256.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.1%

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 350 institutions for Roblox Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC is the top institutional holder at RBLX for having 45.8 Million shares of worth $2.97 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 40.43 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.62 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1250585 shares of worth $81.08 Million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $65.97 Million in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.