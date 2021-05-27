With 34.48% Distance from Low, Is Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw 4,110,915 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.05 or 4.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $113.06 Million. That closing price of COCP’s stock is at a discount of -198.28% from its 52-week high price of $3.46 and is indicating a premium of 34.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.5%, in the last five days COCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 1.69% to its value on the day. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.45% in past 5-day. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) showed a performance of -7.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.93 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +32.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0% while that of industry is 9.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.9% in the current quarter and calculating 20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $550Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $550Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $554Million and $560Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.7% while estimating it to be -1.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at COCP for having 4.25 Million shares of worth $5.91 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.96 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.72 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1201742 shares of worth $1.63 Million or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 663.62 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $902.53 Thousand in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.