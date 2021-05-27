Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Drops -4.53% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In recent trading session, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw 1,253,597 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.16 trading at -$2.6 or -5.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.61 Billion. That most recent trading price of VIR’s stock is at a discount of -226.72% from its 52-week high price of $141.01 and is indicating a premium of 41.36% from its 52-week low price of $25.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 479.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.68%, in the last five days VIR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $47.80- price level, adding 9.82% to its value on the day. Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 60.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.53% in past 5-day. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) showed a performance of -12.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.23 Million shares which calculate 7.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $79.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +212.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.54% for stock’s latest value.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +63.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.94% while that of industry is 9.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -77.8% in the current quarter and calculating 46.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 366.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $84.56 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $107.14 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $66.99 Million and $19Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.2% while estimating it to be 463.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.8%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 202 institutions for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at VIR for having 22.62 Million shares of worth $605.67 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 17.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 11.3 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $302.64 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5425970 shares of worth $278.19 Million or 4.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.21 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.08 Million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.