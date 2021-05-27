Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) share price rebounds 54.09% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw 1,939,817 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.3 trading at $0.62 or 7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $756.3 Million. That closing price of VFF’s stock is at a discount of -118.5% from its 52-week high price of $20.32 and is indicating a premium of 54.09% from its 52-week low price of $4.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.14%, in the last five days VFF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $9.44-1 price level, adding 1.48% to its value on the day. Village Farms International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.91% in past 5-day. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) showed a performance of -19.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.83 Million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 129 institutions for Village Farms International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at VFF for having 4.57 Million shares of worth $60.41 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, which was holding about 4.32 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.1 Million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4347746 shares of worth $48.56 Million or 5.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.1 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.58 Million in the company or a holder of 5.05% of company’s stock.