Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Currently 13.02% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw 3,490,290 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $146.58 trading at $12.88 or 9.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.27 Billion. That closing price of UPST’s stock is at a discount of -13.02% from its 52-week high price of $165.66 and is indicating a premium of 84.57% from its 52-week low price of $22.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $157.47 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.39 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 169.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 161 institutions for Upstart Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Point, LLC is the top institutional holder at UPST for having 13.38 Million shares of worth $1.72 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 17.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, which was holding about 5.25 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $676.33 Million.

On the other hand, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 571483 shares of worth $35.54 Million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 552.47 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $71.19 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.