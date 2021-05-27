UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Up Almost 1.83% in 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 14,801,677 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.21 trading at $2.51 or 12.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.16 Billion. That closing price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -73.35% from its 52-week high price of $38.5 and is indicating a premium of 85.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.74%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $22.44- price level, adding 1.02% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 179.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.19% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of 1.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.44 Million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.3 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 297.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82 institutions for UP Fintech Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at TIGR for having 1.56 Million shares of worth $27.71 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.51 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.81 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 67258 shares of worth $1.2 Million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49.63 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $882.95 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.