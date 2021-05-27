Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) 82.76% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 10,329,488 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at $0.14 or 3.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.33 Billion. That closing price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -27.59% from its 52-week high price of $4.81 and is indicating a premium of 82.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transocean Ltd. (RIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.86%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $3.90-3 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 63.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.31% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 16.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.92 Million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.53 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -32.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -0.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -86.74% for stock’s current value.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $678.71 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $683.54 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $773.02 Million and $769.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -12.2% while estimating it to be -11.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.8%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 391 institutions for Transocean Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 57.86 Million shares of worth $205.4 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 49.66 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $176.28 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 16066417 shares of worth $37.11 Million or 2.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.31 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.06 Million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.