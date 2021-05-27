Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Jumped 65.93% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw 6,975,473 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $370.21 Million. That closing price of TNXP’s stock is at a discount of -119.64% from its 52-week high price of $2.46 and is indicating a premium of 54.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing 0%, in the last five days TNXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 2.61% to its value on the day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 65.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.28% in past 5-day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) showed a performance of 1.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.27 Million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76 institutions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TNXP for having 14.68 Million shares of worth $18.79 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 8.45 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.82 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1696714 shares of worth $1.15 Million or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.64 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.1 Million in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.