Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Adds 10.99% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 23,650,197 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.67 trading at $1.21 or 7.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.44 Billion. That closing price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -301.92% from its 52-week high price of $67 and is indicating a premium of 73.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.83%, in the last five days TLRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $16.73- price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Tilray, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 101.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.99% in past 5-day. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -6.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.81 Million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $513.7 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $513.7 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.3%

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 296 institutions for Tilray, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLRY for having 6.97 Million shares of worth $57.6 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 2.2 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.16 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6973209 shares of worth $57.6 Million or 3.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 725.72 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.5 Million in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.