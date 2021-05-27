TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) down -23.52% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw 1,109,837 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at -$0.06 or -5.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $96.99 Million. That most recent trading price of GLG’s stock is at a discount of -298.02% from its 52-week high price of $4.02 and is indicating a premium of 6.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.9397. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 491.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 933.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.64%, in the last five days GLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 13.71% to its value on the day. TD Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.92% in past 5-day. TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) showed a performance of -23.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 224.03 Million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for TD Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at GLG for having 153.17 Thousand shares of worth $303.27 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 95.63 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $189.34 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 67854 shares of worth $134.35 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.57 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $76.36 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.