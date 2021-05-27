Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) 49.02% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) saw 1,805,978 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0 or 1.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $67.82 Million. That closing price of SYN’s stock is at a discount of -233.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.7 and is indicating a premium of 49.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.1%, in the last five days SYN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $0.548 price level, adding 6.28% to its value on the day. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.1% in past 5-day. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) showed a performance of -12.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 709.07 Million shares which calculate 90.33 days to cover the short interests.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SYN for having 2.35 Million shares of worth $1.6 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.01 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 691893 shares of worth $472.01 Thousand or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90.82 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61.95 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.