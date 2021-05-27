SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Projected to Grow by 47.06% Or More

In recent trading session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 1,063,654 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.8 trading at $0.26 or 1.1% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.1 Billion. That most recent trading price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -141.68% from its 52-week high price of $57.52 and is indicating a premium of 81.01% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SunPower Corporation (SPWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.1%, in the last five days SPWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $24.20- price level, adding 2.75% to its value on the day. SunPower Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.18% in past 5-day. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of -18.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.79 Million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +47.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.58% for stock’s latest value.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SunPower Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 671.43% while that of industry is 20.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 130% in the current quarter and calculating 400% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $327.48 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $402.55 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $352.91 Million and $274.81 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.2% while estimating it to be 46.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 386 institutions for SunPower Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 8.34 Million shares of worth $278.86 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.13 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $205.1 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3120000 shares of worth $168.51 Million or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.04 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $101.72 Million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.