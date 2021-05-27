SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) 22.46% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $7.86-2?

In recent trading session, SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw 2,767,947 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at -$0.01 or -0.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $555.84 Million. That most recent trading price of TLMD’s stock is at a discount of -97.71% from its 52-week high price of $12.08 and is indicating a premium of 5.56% from its 52-week low price of $5.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 510.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 354.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.33%, in the last five days TLMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $7.86-2 price level, adding 22.46% to its value on the day. SOC Telemed, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.91% in past 5-day. SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) showed a performance of -12.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.87 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +63.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 63.67% for stock’s latest value.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.27 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.77 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67 institutions for SOC Telemed, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at TLMD for having 33.87 Million shares of worth $265.58 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 44.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., which was holding about 6.07 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.55 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3250000 shares of worth $25.48 Million or 4.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.33 Million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.