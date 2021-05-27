Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) 19.64% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw 11,048,644 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.16 trading at $0.11 or 1.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.24 Billion. That most recent trading price of SIRI’s stock is at a discount of -32.14% from its 52-week high price of $8.14 and is indicating a premium of 19.64% from its 52-week low price of $4.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.82%, in the last five days SIRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $6.18-0 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.59% in past 5-day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) showed a performance of -2.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 166.95 Million shares which calculate 7.93 days to cover the short interests.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -7.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0% while that of industry is 3.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40% in the current quarter and calculating 16.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.06 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.1 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.89 Billion and $2.02 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.9% while estimating it to be 3.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -84.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.1%

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.97%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.06 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 813 institutions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SIRI for having 87.12 Million shares of worth $530.56 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 64Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $389.73 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52228690 shares of worth $318.07 Million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.09 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $191.69 Million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.