Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Has Recovered 77.56% So Far, But Another 21.02% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw 5,260,125 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.95 trading at $0.04 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $511.2 Million. That closing price of SESN’s stock is at a discount of -21.02% from its 52-week high price of $3.57 and is indicating a premium of 77.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.662. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days SESN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 24 when the stock touched $3.09-4 price level, adding 4.53% to its value on the day. Sesen Bio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 118.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.61% in past 5-day. Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) showed a performance of -0.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.92 Million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sesen Bio, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +156.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -266.67% while that of industry is 9.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75% in the current quarter and calculating 68.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -4.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for Sesen Bio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SESN for having 7.2 Million shares of worth $18.71 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP, LLC, which was holding about 4.09 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.64 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3336005 shares of worth $4.5 Million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.05 Million in the company or a holder of 1.3% of company’s stock.