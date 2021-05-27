Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Down Almost -50.48% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw 3,033,209 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at -$0.03 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $304.68 Million. That closing price of SEEL’s stock is at a discount of -114.29% from its 52-week high price of $6.6 and is indicating a premium of 81.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days SEEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $3.43-1 price level, adding 10.2% to its value on the day. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 94.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.81% in past 5-day. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) showed a performance of -50.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.24 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77 institutions for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SEEL for having 3.46 Million shares of worth $17.29 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.92 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.58 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3464259 shares of worth $17.29 Million or 4.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.66 Million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.