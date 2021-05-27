Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) 44.29% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw 1,606,297 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.1 trading at -$0.01 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $531.49 Million. That closing price of QD’s stock is at a discount of -81.9% from its 52-week high price of $3.82 and is indicating a premium of 44.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days QD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $2.18-3 price level, adding 3.67% to its value on the day. Qudian Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.48% in past 5-day. Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) showed a performance of 1.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.11 Million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Qudian Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +40.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 156.9% in the current quarter and calculating 1400% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -17.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.17 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $136.71 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -30%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -67.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.36%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107 institutions for Qudian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at QD for having 5.72 Million shares of worth $13.05 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., which was holding about 5.62 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.82 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2452856 shares of worth $4.93 Million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.34 Million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.