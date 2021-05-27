PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) down -17.81% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw 658,191 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.7 trading at $0.59 or 1.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.48 Billion. That most recent trading price of PLBY’s stock is at a discount of -44.26% from its 52-week high price of $63.04 and is indicating a premium of 77.46% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.38%, in the last five days PLBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 21 when the stock touched $46.88- price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. PLBY Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 307.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.19% in past 5-day. PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) showed a performance of -17.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 Million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +25.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.77% for stock’s latest value.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.68 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%