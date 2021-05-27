Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) 0.97% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $110.77?

In recent trading session, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 5,662,000 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $110.35 trading at $0.79 or 0.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.18 Billion. That most recent trading price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -55.04% from its 52-week high price of $171.09 and is indicating a premium of 63.05% from its 52-week low price of $40.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 27 when the stock touched $110.77 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.2% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of 7.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.44 Million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.13% while that of industry is 27.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -270.4% in the current quarter and calculating -105% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 119.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $917.69 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.05 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $607.1 Million and $748.04 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 51.2% while estimating it to be 40.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 884 institutions for Peloton Interactive, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 22.01 Million shares of worth $2.48 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 16.15 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.82 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17566256 shares of worth $1.98 Billion or 6.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.84 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.04 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.