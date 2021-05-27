OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Jumped 112.03% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 6,050,574 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.82 trading at $0.09 or 3.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $841.04 Million. That closing price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -128.72% from its 52-week high price of $6.45 and is indicating a premium of 64.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.3%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 26 when the stock touched $2.86-1 price level, adding 1.4% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 112.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.82% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of 4.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.76 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 162 institutions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at OGI for having 16.64 Million shares of worth $57.76 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 4.03 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.99 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19672240 shares of worth $26.16 Million or 6.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.03 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.99 Million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.